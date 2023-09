Here's a preview of Tuesday's CDN

- Stidham quickly grew to love her career decision

- ‘Pride of Clinton’ ready to display ‘Shades of Latin’

- CHS senior sees multiple future paths

- Playing hard when there’s really nothing to play for

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at wwww.clintondailynews.com or download the app.