Main headlines for the Thursday edition

Thursday, June 15, 2023
Here's your preview of Thursday's CDN
- FREE CONCERT FRIDAY NIGHT AT MCLAIN ROGERS PARK
- CEDA will wait to demolish Glancy
- New estimate to reopen hospital far less than original $6.2 million
- Trading Post, Boot Outlet more than doubling in size
- Valek Cisneros making strides pitching at UCO
- Notice of death and services for Chad and Deedra Collins
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app