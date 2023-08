Here's a preview of Thursday's CDN

- De La Torre named interim police chief

- Family tradition continues for Hinz Refrigeration

- United Fund taking applications for funds

- Reds hope to derail luck of the Irish

- Full obituary for Linda Jean Dobbins

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app