Here's a preview of Saturday's CDN

- Football Preview Inside

- Hospital feasibility still studied

- Utility relocation up next for Exit 65 project

- Arapaho’s new sign set to greet visitors

- Notice of service and death for Sharon Mary DeLao

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.