Here's a preview of Saturday's CDN

- City awarded $1.2M grant via OWRB

- Arrest made in local spree

- CHS, CMS gamers attend OKSE State at SWOSU

- Senior athlete learned life lessons from football

- Arapaho-Butler players direct traffic

- Full obituary for Goldie Rosena (Sperle) Phelps

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily NEws in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.