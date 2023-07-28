Main headlines for the Friday edition

Here's a preview of Friday's CDN

- REMINDER: FREE CONCERT TONIGHT AT 7 P.M., MCLAIN ROGERS PARK

- Items trashed at cemetery upsets people

- Schools provide supplies list

- 2023 Clinton Rodeo Royalty candidates announced

- Red Tornadoes have strange schedule this year

- Full obituary for Harold Snow and Wilma Lantz

- Notice of service and death for Mary Curtis

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in prints, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.