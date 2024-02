Here's your preview of Friday's CDN

- Midtown Inn still stuck in quandary

- Arapaho-Butler sets Pre-K sign-up

- PEO awards grant for continuing ed

- Louthan signs with Kansas Wesleyan for baseball

- Clinton track off to hot start with two state titles

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app