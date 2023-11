Here's a preview of Friday's CDN

- Golf, SROs, lead all talk of City Council

- Sappington recognized in L.A. play based on Oswald

- Man wanted on domestic assault

- Lady Reds basketball prepares for new season

- Red Tornadoes put up a fight in final game

- Notice of death and services for Larry Ray Krist

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.