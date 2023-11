Here's a preview of Friday's CDN

- Report cards are issued for state’s schools

- Hospital faces new snags

- Fate unknown for children’s park

- Adams eyes armed forces after graduating

- A-B loses both home openers to Hammon

- Full obituary for Marsha Gail Siler

- Local, state, national news, sprots and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.