Main headlines for the Friday edition

Friday, June 16, 2023
Here's your preview of Friday's CDN
- FREE CONCERT TONIGHT, 7PM, MCLAIN ROGERS PARK
- 2 arrested in valet car theft plot
- Changes coming for hospital trust
- School using Clinton Daily News as a learning tool
- TravonneWilliams cherishes back-to-back-to-back state titles
- Caden Powell optimistic about next season
- Obituaries for Deedra Kaye Collins, Chad Collins
- State, local, national news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app