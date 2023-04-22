Here is a preview of the Weekend headlines

Saturday, April 22, 2023
Here's your preview of Saturday's CDN
- More details emerge about hospital suit
- Reunion plans still progressing
- Right-of-way purchasing set for Exit 65
- Red Tornadoes finish third at Riverside
- Lady Reds place in top three for two tournaments
- Lady Indians sweep Seiling for softball district title
- Full obituary for Darrell Leon Coit
SPECIAL SALUTE TO AGRICULTURE FEATURES
- Snider uses many skills in farming career
- Farming runs deeply in Crawford’s blood
- Generations pull together to make operation thrive
- Canda Mueller once resisted call to farming
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
