Here is the preview of the Wednesday headlines

Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Here's your preview of the Wedensday headlines
- County sales tax on Feb. 8 election ballot
- Italian restaurant to re-open under new operators
- 17-year-old’s murder investigation records sealed
- Williams’ 20-piece propels Southwestern
- Obituary for William David “Willis” Flyingout
- Notice of death for Cheri Lynn Fletcher, Calvin Jeffrey Bearbow, Gregory Louis Cometsevah, Leroy Crawford Jr.
- State, local, national news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.