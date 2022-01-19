Here is a preview of the Wednesday headlines

Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Here's your Wednesday headlines preview
- New vehicles needed for Sheriff’s Office
- CHS cafeteria adapts with no roof in place
- ‘Beauty and the Beast’ postponed to April
- Griffith scores 1,000th career point, Arapaho-Butler Indians roll Canute
- Full Obituary for Allen Russell, Anna Benedict
- Notice of death for Sharon Kay Stafford
- Inserts: Save A Lot, Atwoods
- Local, state, national news, sports and more.
