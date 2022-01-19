Here is a preview of the Wednesday headlines

Here's your Wednesday headlines preview

- New vehicles needed for Sheriff’s Office

- CHS cafeteria adapts with no roof in place

- ‘Beauty and the Beast’ postponed to April

- Griffith scores 1,000th career point, Arapaho-Butler Indians roll Canute

- Full Obituary for Allen Russell, Anna Benedict

- Notice of death for Sharon Kay Stafford

- Inserts: Save A Lot, Atwoods

- Local, state, national news, sports and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.