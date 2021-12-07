Here is a preview of the Tuesday headlines

Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Here's your Tuesday headlines preview
- State Champions!
- Commissioners get quote for purifying machine
- One files for school board
- Sentinel man dies in wreck
- Man charged with poisoning neighbor’s dog
- Red Tornadoes capture gold
- Obituary for Curtis Wesley Day, Barri Hope Ryan
- Notice of death for Dana Reinschmiedt, Max Martinez Sr.
- State, local, national news, sports and more.
