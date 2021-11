Here's your preview of Tuesday's paper

- Chamber, retailers host open house

- Clinton man faces two felony charges

- Osborn sees value, fun in repurposing old antique pieces

- Reds capture 4A-1 crown

- Death notice for Nancy Rhoads

- Inserts - Harbor Freight

- Special Red Tornadoes Playoffs section

- Local, state and national news, sports and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.