Here is a look at the Weekend headlines

Here is your preview of Saturday's CDN

- Historic gun donated to sheriff’s office

- Tisdal honored as Lawyer of the Year

- Officials excited for Election Board

- Clinton loses to Woodward by one run

- CBA gets swept by SW Covenant

- Arapaho baseball wins after trailing by six runs

- Kiwanis will host youth football competition

- Obituary for Calvin D. Browning

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app