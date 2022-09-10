Here is a look at the Weekend headlines

Saturday, September 10, 2022
Here's your preview of Saturday's CDN
- Salute to The Clinton Chamber Of Commerce
- Funds sought to repair dam at Clinton Lake
- Chamber event to honor citizens
- Many local actors in ‘Wonka’ production
- Clinton defeats Buffalo, loses to Vici
- Arapaho blanks Sentinel
- Lady Indians defeat Mooreland, 11-3
- Obituary for Bobby Gerald Ptak
- Notice of death for Joe Hatcher
