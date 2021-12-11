Here is a look at the Weekend headlines

Saturday, December 11, 2021
Here's a preview of the Weekend headlines
- Custer County among top in state for GDP
- Weapons found in suspicious vehicle
- Friend at funeral helped inspire Rogers to become realtor
- Remembering the Battle of the Coral Sea, Strozdas
- Clinton earns two victories at tournament
- Arapaho-Butler upset at conference tourney
- Reds earn nine all-district awards
- State, local and national news, sports and more.
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.