Here's your preview into the Weekend edition

- Festival of Lights set for Tuesday

- Butler home goes up in flames

- Man confesses to abusing 2-month-old

- Villanueva, Blodgett are Red Tornado honorees

- Best of sports photos

- Obituary for Michael “Mike” Kelly Pasby, Henry Leon Johnson

- Notice of death for Billy Joe Lister

- State, local and national news, sports and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.