Here is a look at the Wednesday headlines

Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN

- PSO changing streetlights to LED in Clinton

- Moore still vital part of Washington Elementary

- Suspect wanted after alleged domestic incidents

- Lady Indians blank Vici

- Steiner wins first football picks contest

- Associated Press Oklahoma high school football poll

- Obituary for Alan Wayne “Mack” McCormack, Shona Ousley

- Notice of death for LaDawn Woodward

- Inserts: Homeland, Atwoods, Elk Supply-Ace

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app