Here is a look at the Wednesday headlines

Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN
- Custer County in burn ban
- Insurance Co. offers $500,000 to repair airport
- Wandrie always wanted to be in business in Clinton
- Fraudulent check leads to arrest warrant for Clinton man
- Lady Reds face difficult tourney slate
- Obituary for Peggy Jean Hoffman
- Death Notice for Lena “Annie” Bearshield-Hunter, Jeffery Morrison
- Inserts: Homeland, Family Dollar
- State, local, national news, sports and more.
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.