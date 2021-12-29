Here is a look at the Wednesday headlines

Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN

- Custer County in burn ban

- Insurance Co. offers $500,000 to repair airport

- Wandrie always wanted to be in business in Clinton

- Fraudulent check leads to arrest warrant for Clinton man

- Lady Reds face difficult tourney slate

- Obituary for Peggy Jean Hoffman

- Death Notice for Lena “Annie” Bearshield-Hunter, Jeffery Morrison

- Inserts: Homeland, Family Dollar

- State, local, national news, sports and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.