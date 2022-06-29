Here is a look at the Wednesday headlines

Here is your preview of Wednesday's CDN

- Local Election Results

- School board gives approval for insurance

- Police make bust in trailer theft

- Summer feed progam still seeing large participation

- Bessie man hurt in Thomas wreck

- Powell grateful for Clinton

- CHS falls to Canute

- Notice of death for Augustine Tenorio

- INSERTS: Homeland, Elk Supply

- State, local, national news, sports and more

