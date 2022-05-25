Here is a look at the Wednesday headlines

Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN

- County assets insured for $35 million

- Clinton man hurt in wreck near Burns Flat

- Summer Playground gearing up

- Elk Supply makes preparations for new Ace Home Center

- CHS standout to play in college

- Services pending for Abraham Barrera, Janette Stockton

- Notice of death for Terrell Leonard, Bo Sublett

- Inserts: Homeland, Atwoods

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

