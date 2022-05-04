Here is a look at the Wednesday headlines

Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN

- April winds highest in some time

- Clinton couple fighting to combat aphasia’s effects

- Crumley, Hunter picked for Red Tornado honor

- Lady Reds defeat Chickasha, 3-1

- Red Tornadoes beat Newcastle in 1st round

- Clinton boys’ golf concludes season

- Arapaho-Butler boys’ golf qualifies for state tourney

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

- Inserts: Homeland, Elk Supply-Ace, S&D Drug

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app