Here is a look at the Wednesday headlines

Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN
- April winds highest in some time
- Clinton couple fighting to combat aphasia’s effects
- Crumley, Hunter picked for Red Tornado honor
- Lady Reds defeat Chickasha, 3-1
- Red Tornadoes beat Newcastle in 1st round
- Clinton boys’ golf concludes season
- Arapaho-Butler boys’ golf qualifies for state tourney
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
- Inserts: Homeland, Elk Supply-Ace, S&D Drug
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app