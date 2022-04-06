Here is a look at the Wednesday headlines

Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN
- School bond election results
- Disc golf course coming to Acme Park
- A-B alumni event RSVP deadline approaches
- Neil Modi, Madison Atchley selected Red Tornado honorees
- Reds rout Eagles
- Jones, Nguyen win No. 1 doubles at OCTC
- A-B track competes at Sweetwater
- No. 12 Indians blank Shattuck, 4-0
- Lady Indians outlast Leedey
- Notice of death for Carl Jackson
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
