Here is a look at the Wednesday headlines

Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN

- Grant money projects near completion

- Education tax credit approved

- Snyder woman hurt in semi rollover

- CMS hoops drops two versus Elk City

- Lady Crusaders go 1-2 at Best of Southwest Tournament

- Obituary for Karen Hunter

- Notice of death for Judy Odell; Carol Hatch

- Inserts- Homeland/United, Atwoods, Save A Lot

- State, local and national news, sports and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.