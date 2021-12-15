Here is a look at the Wednesday headlines

Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN
- Grant money projects near completion
- Education tax credit approved
- Snyder woman hurt in semi rollover
- CMS hoops drops two versus Elk City
- Lady Crusaders go 1-2 at Best of Southwest Tournament
- Obituary for Karen Hunter
- Notice of death for Judy Odell; Carol Hatch
- Inserts- Homeland/United, Atwoods, Save A Lot
- State, local and national news, sports and more.
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.