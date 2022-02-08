Here is a look at the Tuesday headlines

Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Here's your preview of Tuesday's paper
- Suspect charged with firearm possession
- Stranded motorist shown a little Clinton hospitality
- Fire chief asks for burn ban to stay
- Graybill living out dream with trains
- Lady Reds upset No. 12 Anadarko
- CBA Lady Crusaders avenge loss to Geary
- Corn Bible Academy defeated by Binger-Oney
- No. 17 Anadarko topples Clinton
- Full obituary for Flossie M. Taylor
- Notice of death for Doris Genelle Gerner, Jacqueline McCoy, Loretta Lowe, Jessica Guzman
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.