Here is a look at the Tuesday headlines

Here's your preview of Tuesday's CDN

- Clinton to host Buffalograss Arts Festival

- Intertribal performances set for Friends on Frisco planned for Thursday

- Bessie townsite moved two times because of railroad

- *EDITOR'S NOTE - Due to the Labor Day holiday, the Clinton vs. McGuinness football game story and pictures will appear in Wednesday’s Clinton Daily News.

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app