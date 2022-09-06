Here is a look at the Tuesday headlines

Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Here's your preview of Tuesday's CDN
- Clinton to host Buffalograss Arts Festival
- Intertribal performances set for Friends on Frisco planned for Thursday
- Bessie townsite moved two times because of railroad
- *EDITOR'S NOTE - Due to the Labor Day holiday, the Clinton vs. McGuinness football game story and pictures will appear in Wednesday’s Clinton Daily News.
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
