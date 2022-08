Here's your preview of Tuesday's CDN

- County considers bids on bridges

- Pair sought for stolen truck scheme

- Community to ‘Fill the Boot’ this weekend

- Reds down Kingfisher

- A-B nearly wins home tourney

- CHS, Corn Bible volleyball come up short

- Crusaders lose first football contest

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app