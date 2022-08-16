Here is a look at the Tuesday headlines

Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Here's your preview of Tuesday's CDN
- County set to use federal relief funds
- SOPHI Awards honor performers
- Chamber plays host to marketing event
- Clinton football gets the pads popping
- Lady Reds volleyball improves
- CHS softball wins two games at the Maggie Walker Tournament
- A-B wins the Maggie Walker Tourney
- Indians finish third in the Madden Wood Bat Classic
- Corn Bible Academy wins Maroon Bracket
- Obituary for Harvey Joe Sullivan
- Notice of death for Donna J. Thomas
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app