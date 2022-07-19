Here is a look at the Tuesday headlines

Here's your preview of Tuesday's CDN

- Drug charges filed following chase, wreck

- Summer Playground wrapping up

- County Commissioners discuss critical drought

- Woman involved in 2 vehicle accident flown to OU Med

- Fletcher Wildcats are State Champions

- Arapaho loses to the State Champs

- Clinton Maroons come up short

- Notice of Death for Collin Walters

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

