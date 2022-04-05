Here is a look at the Tuesday headlines

Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Here's your preview of Tuesday's headlines
- White Buffalo announces Clinton plans
- Southwest Playhouse releases new ‘Beauty and the Beast’ show dates
- Maci Stover earns school communications award
- Clinton falls to Guthrie in extras
- Hester, Meacham top throwers at Elgin Owl Classic
- Thompson shatters CMS long jump record
- Notice of death for Larry Burchett
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app