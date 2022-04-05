Here is a look at the Tuesday headlines

Here's your preview of Tuesday's headlines

- White Buffalo announces Clinton plans

- Southwest Playhouse releases new ‘Beauty and the Beast’ show dates

- Maci Stover earns school communications award

- Clinton falls to Guthrie in extras

- Hester, Meacham top throwers at Elgin Owl Classic

- Thompson shatters CMS long jump record

- Notice of death for Larry Burchett

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app