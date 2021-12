Here's your preview of Tuesday's headlines

- Sutherlands team checks out new store

- ARPA funds used for special pay

- Ceniceros, Cummins chosen as CHS December honorees

- Reds finish second at Bethel tourney

- Obituary for Bruce Leffingwell

- Notice of death for Carol Hatch

- Inserts: Harbor Freight

- State, local, national news, sports and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.