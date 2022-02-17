Here is a look at the Thursday headlines

Thursday, February 17, 2022
Here's your preview of Thursday's headlines
- Council ‘adds teeth’ to parking ordinance
- Arson suspect arrested
- Body found by railroad
- CMS prepares to host annual Bean Supper
- Valek Cisneros makes relief appearance in Mountaineers’ victory
- NEO-Enid Lady Jets complete sweep of NEO-Tonkawa
- Lady Bulldogs dominate Northwestern, 92-58
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
