Here is a look at the Thursday headlines

Here's your preview of Thursday's headlines

- Council ‘adds teeth’ to parking ordinance

- Arson suspect arrested

- Body found by railroad

- CMS prepares to host annual Bean Supper

- Valek Cisneros makes relief appearance in Mountaineers’ victory

- NEO-Enid Lady Jets complete sweep of NEO-Tonkawa

- Lady Bulldogs dominate Northwestern, 92-58

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app