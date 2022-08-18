Here is a look at the Thursday headlines

Here's your preview of Thursday's CDN

- City to hire transition mgr. at hospital

- CMS kicks off new wildlife skills program to benefit students

- Fire department grant funds new air system

- Clinton man guilty in theft of sheriff’s car

- Clinton prepares for scrimmage at Newcastle

- CHS volleyball sweeps Tipton

- Custer county delinquent property tax list inside

- Notice of death for Trini White Buffalo, Tristan White Buffalo

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app