Here is a look at the Thursday headlines

Thursday, April 28, 2022
Here your preview of Thursday's CDN
- United Fund falls short, still in black
- CBA recaps first week in new digs
- Playhouse cast list is announced for ‘Murder on Orient Express’
- Lady Reds advance to state
- Lady Indians take third at 5-County Conference
- Crane 1st, Sawatzky 2nd at Chisholm
- Notice of death for Peggy Schimmels, Joy Richardson, David Lee Collins
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
