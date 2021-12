Here's a preview of the Thursday headlines

- City sales tax on the rise from 2020

- Hopper newest CPD officer

- Foundation awards spring scholarships to CHS students

- Arapaho-Butler knocks off Canute

- Obituary for Gary Matthes

- State, local and national news, sports and more.

