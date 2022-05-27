Here is a look at the Friday headlines

Friday, May 27, 2022
Here's your preview of Friday's CDN
- Downtown alleys getting fresh facelift
- CPS says goodbye to years of service from school retirees
- OHP busts couple for drug trafficking near Clinton
- New head coach named for SWOSU women’s hoops
- Twelve CHS soccer players make All-District
- Obituary for Dr. Garry Bull
- Notice of death for Abraham Barrera, Cedric Cryer
- Correction: Memorial Day Services set for 10 a.m. Monday at Clinton Cemetery
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app