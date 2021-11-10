Here is the headlines preview for Wednesday

Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Here's your Wednesday headlines preview
- McComas retains Ward 3 seat
- Schools awarded more funds
- Man arrested for child pornography
- Local horse has big debut for Sappingtons
- Veterans honored at Center
- Reds prepare for Panthers
- Obituary for Darrell Dupree, Janice Rae Huckins
- Death notice for Dallis Ardell Barker
- Insert: Save A Lot, Atwoods
- Local, state and national news, sports and more.
*Due to the U.S. Postal holiday, Veterans Day, there will be no Thursday paper
