Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN

- CFD ready to embrace wintry trouble

- School board covers variety of updates

- Foss State Park to get into festive spirit this weekend

- Red Tornadoes whip up bevy of stats

- Full obituary for Pat Souther

- INSERTS: ATWOODS, HOMELAND

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app