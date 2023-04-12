Here are the main headlines for the Wednesday edition

Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN
- CPS educators promoted to new positions
- Tag registration open for pets
- Clinton Cemetery Walk to be conducted Monday
- Alumni to be recognized in magazine
- CHS track stars shine at Ardmore Meet
- Red Tornadoes turn in best effort at Elk City tourney
- Full obituary for Jimmy Hill
- INSERTS: Atwoods, Elk Supply-Ace
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app