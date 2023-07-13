Here are the main headlines for the Thursday edition

Thursday, July 13, 2023
Here's a preview of Thursday's CDN
- REMINDER: FRIENDS ON FRISCO TONIGHT, DOWNTOWN
- REMINDER: FREE CONCERT FRIDAY NIGHT AT 7 P.M., MCLAIN ROGERS PARK
- Clinic seeks to evolve to meet needs
- Local suspect wanted in vehicular assault
- Property taxes still on the rise
- CHS track athletes participate at Arkansas camp
- Full obituary for Linda Carpenter
- Notice of service and death for Larry Allen, Eugene Stoneroad, Lisa Howling Buffalo
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
