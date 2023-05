Here's you preview of Saturday's CDN

- CHS grads rake in $1.5 million

- Shepard gives credit to miracle

- OHP seizes over 100 pounds of marijuana

- Jefferson taking over as girls’ hoops coach

- Notice of death and services for Leonard H. Brehm

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app