Here's your preview of Friday's CDN

- Clinton Free Medical Clinic opens again

- Local schools set graduation events

- Local man wanted on kidnapping charges

- Senior proud of team’s camaraderie

- Lady Reds fourth after round one

- Full obituary for Kenneth (Chris) Christopher Hamilton

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app