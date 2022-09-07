Here are the headlines for Wednesday

Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN

- Water supply good thanks to recent rains

- County begins bridge projects

- Miller honored for dedication, excellence in CHS classroom

- Labor Day weekend wrecks mar roadways

- Reds lose to McGuinness

- Burns Flat-Dill City wins its first football game

- Corn Bible Academy defeats Kremlin-Hillsdale

- Segal wins second football picks contest

- Clinton softball loses three tough district games

- Notice of death for Travis Kauley Jr., Ula Glenna Lira, Vynetta Walker

- Insert: Saver coupons

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app