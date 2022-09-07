Here are the headlines for Wednesday

Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN
- Water supply good thanks to recent rains
- County begins bridge projects
- Miller honored for dedication, excellence in CHS classroom
- Labor Day weekend wrecks mar roadways
- Reds lose to McGuinness
- Burns Flat-Dill City wins its first football game
- Corn Bible Academy defeats Kremlin-Hillsdale
- Segal wins second football picks contest
- Clinton softball loses three tough district games
- Notice of death for Travis Kauley Jr., Ula Glenna Lira, Vynetta Walker
- Insert: Saver coupons
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app