Here are the headlines for the Tuesday edition

Here's your preview of Tuesday's CDN

- Former CHS teacher dies in murder-suicide

- SWODA receives $1.5 million grant

- County Fair livestock winners announced

- Reds defeat Heritage Hall

- Burns Flat-Dill City dominates Cordell 64-0

- A-B finishes runner up at Sentinel tourney

- Full obituary for Sally Nan Brooks Smith, Nellie Ann Cotter

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app