Here's a look at the Weekend's headlines

- County Fair begins Wednesday

- Fire damage minimal

- Activity signups at Acme

- Ewing is new sports editor

- Notice of death for Butch Thomas Herndon

- Notice of death for Devin Flores-Greene

- CMS football stumbles in opener

- SWOSU falls to Henderston State in season opener

- Local news, pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.