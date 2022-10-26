Headlines for the Wednesday edition

Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN

- City court outburst leads to assault arrest

- CPS gives update on racial social media allegations in letter

- Arapaho-Butler FFA to host annual auction

- Reeves uses his size to his advantage

- Blackburn wins ninth football picks contest

- Obituary for Yvonne Fransen

- Notice of service for Harold Hyman

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

