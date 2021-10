Here's a look at Wednesday's headlines

- AMBUCS donates trikes to veterans

- Homecoming back on tap for Friday

- Area FFA officers attend leadership conference

- Lady Indians are state bound

- Lady Reds drop series at Ada

- Notice of death for Terry Dudgeon

- Save A Lot insert

- State and national news

- Sports, pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.