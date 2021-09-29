Headlines for the Wednesday edition

Here's a look at Wednesday's Headlines

- County-wide break-ins on the rise

- New reading program being started at Southwest

- Bigger, better Clinton Daily News coming Friday

- Lady Reds end skid

- Blackburn takes week 4 picks contest

- Death notice for Harry Andrew Curtis

- Obituary for Willie C. Waldrop

- Homeland/United insert, Atwood insert

- Local news, sports, pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.